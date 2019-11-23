Pervez Musharraf moves Lahore High Court in high profile treason case

Pakistan's former President General Pervez Musharraf on Saturday moved the Lahore High Court just days before a special court is scheduled to announce its verdict in the high profile treason case against him.

Musharraf has filed a petition in the Lahore High Court against the special court for reserving judgment in the treason case, Dawn reported.

Musharraf's counsel Khwaja Ahmed Tariq Rahim approached the high court on his client's behalf, contending that the reserving of the verdict on November 19 was 'unconstitutional and void.'

It was pleaded before the court that the impugned order from that date be suspended and that "the trial in absentia being conducted against the petitioner" be stayed until his physical appearance before the court.

Citing the "landmark judgment" in the Mustafa Impex, Karachi vs The Government of Pakistan case, the petition has called for the decision in the case to be enforced and the trial in Musharraf's case to be re-initiated.

Additionally, the petition has argued that the federation of Pakistan and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) "be directed to conduct a proper and unbiased investigation including the names of all alleged aiders and abettors for the proper appreciation of facts and evidence at trial."

It has also pleaded that the petitioner is granted his "constitutional right to a fair trial and audience in the instant trial" according to the law.

Musharraf's petition has requested that an independent medical board "at the expense of the petitioner" be constituted to assess his present medical condition.

All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) Overseas President Afzaal Siddiqui had disclosed in October 2018 that Musharraf suffered from amyloidosis, a rare disease that has "weakened his nervous system."

The court, meanwhile, has fixed the petition for a hearing on November 25 with Justice Mazahir Ali Akbar Naqvi due to preside over the proceedings.

Musharraf had declared a state of emergency on November 3, 2007, that lasted till the mid of December during which the Constitution remained suspended.

The high treason trial of the former leader has been pending since December 2013 when he was booked in the case.

He was indicted on March 31, 2014, and the prosecution had tabled the entire evidence before the special court in September the same year. However, due to litigation at appellate forums, the trial of the former president lingered on and he left Pakistan in March 2016 "to seek medical treatment."

The retired general was that year declared an absconder as he failed to appear before the court despite repeated summons and the court directive issued to the FIA to arrest him.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)