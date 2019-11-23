JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » International » World

Arjun Kapoor echoes 'victory cry of Shiva' in 'Mann Mein Shiva'

Queen of Mashups World DJane Championship' to be held on 27th November, 2019
Business Standard

Nawaz Sharif seeks exemption from personal appearance in court in Al-Azizia case

ANI  |  Asia 

Former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Saturday sought exemption from his personal appearance in the hearing of an application against his conviction in the Al-Azizia Reference case, reported Dunya News.

The plea said that advocate Ibrahim Haroon would appear in Islamabad High Court for representing Sharif.

Sharif is in London for medical treatment after Lahore High Court allowed him to travel without "condition," as per Dawn. Sharif is undergoing tests and scans to diagnose his illness.

He was rushed from Lahore's Kot Lakhpat jail to the hospital last month after his personal physician raised an alarm over his deteriorating health. He was diagnosed with acute immune thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP), a bleeding disorder, in which the immune system destroys platelets.

Sharif has secured an eight-week bail on medical grounds from the Islamabad High Court in the Al-Azizia Mills corruption case. He was serving a seven-year jail sentence in connection with the case. He has also got bail from the Lahore High Court in the money laundering case.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, November 23 2019. 14:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU