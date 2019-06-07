Nipah:Sample of 7th person suspected to be infected tests

Concerns related to the spread of in were allayed further, with Health K K Shailaja on Friday saying sample of one more person suspected to be infected with the potentially deadly has tested negative.

One more person currently being treated at the isolation ward of the in Kochi has tested negative, the told reporters in

Amid the scare, Shailaja met Union Health to discuss the status and the administration's preparedness for containment and management of the potentially deadly infection.

Vardhan, who is regularly reviewing the public health measures put in place in Kerala, assured her of all support from the Centre.

The had Thursday announced that samples of six people, including three nursing staff, who had initially attended on a college student infected with virus, had tested negative.

The government said a total of 318 people, who were in touch with the student, have been kept under observation.

Of the 318 people, 52 have been put in the high risk category,a bulletin issued by the government here said Friday.

The condition of the college student, diagnosed with Nipah virus, has slightly improved, it said.

He is being treated at a private hospital here.

"He is taking He spoke to his mother," it said.

Shailaja, who was in to meet Vardhan, said the state will continue to remain alert till mid-July.

"There is no need for any concern. Result of the sample of the seventh person is also negative," she said.

They (seven) are currently being treated at the isolation ward of the Hospital, Kalamassery, here.

After meeting Vardhan, Shailaja said more funds have been sought from the central government to set up a virology institute "at least of Level 3 standard" at Kozhikode in

She also discussed with the the situation arising out of the Nipah case Kerala.

The government has urged the people to continue to take precautionary measures to prevent spread of the disease.

The Nipah had claimed 17 lives in the state in May last year.

The has deployed a six-member team comprising an epidemiologist to conduct contact tracing for early detection of suspects and review of isolation facilities.

A designated control room has been established at the district collector's office and an isolation ward established at the in Ernakulam, the Health Ministry had said in a statement Tuesday.

Isolation facilities have also been ensured at medical colleges at Kozhikode, Thrissur and Kottayam.

According to the World Health Organisation, Nipah virus is a newly emerging disease that can be transmitted from its reservoir (natural wildlife host), flying foxes (fruit bats), to both animals and humans.

Symptoms range from asymptomatic infection, acute respiratory infection and encephalitis.

Infected people initially develop influenza-like symptoms of fever, headache, vomiting and sore throat.

This can be followed by dizziness, drowsiness, altered consciousness, and neurological signs that indicate acute encephalitis.

