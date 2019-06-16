PM Imran Khan's advise to Pakistan ahead of clash with India

Ahead of the highly-anticipated Cup match with India, on Sunday advised team to opt for batting first if they win the toss.

In a series of tweets on Sunday, Khan, who led to a cup victory in 1992, suggested Sarfaraz to pick only specialist bowlers and batsman, in consideration to the intensity of the match

"Sarfaraz must go in with specialist batsmen and bowlers because "Raillu Kattas" rarely perform under pressure - especially the intense kind that will be generated today. 2. Unless pitch is damp, Sarfaraz must win the toss & bat," Khan wrote

The legend recalled how the game has transformed over the years, especially considering the mental pressure that the players face today.

"When I started my cricketing career I assumed success was 70% talent & 30% mind. By the time I finished playing cricket, I felt it was 50-50 ratio. But now I tend to agree with my friend it's 60% mental strength & 40 % talent. Today role of mind will be more than 60%," his tweet read.

"Today, given the intensity of the match, both teams will come under great mental pressure and the power of the mind will decide the outcome of the match today. In Sarfaraz we are fortunate to have a & today he will have to be at his daring best."

Khan advised the to "banish all fears of losing" against their arch-rival, who are being considered as cup favourites.

"All fears of losing should be banished from the mind as the mind can only process one thought at a time. Fear of losing leads to a negative & defensive strategy & crucially mistakes by opponents are not pounced upon. So here are my suggestions for Sarfaraz & team," wrote Khan

"Finally, even though may be the favourites, banish all fear of losing. Just give your best and fight till the last ball. Then accept whatever the result like true sportsmen. The nation's prayers are with all of you. Good Luck," he added.

will take on Pakistan later in the day at 3 pm in with the prediction of rain at the venue adding more suspense to the nail-biting encounter.

The Indian side has never lost to Pakistan in the ICC World Cup and will look to continue their winning streak today.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)