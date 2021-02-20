PM Modi to address meeting of BJP national office-bearers on Sunday

-
ALSO READ
There should be discussion, presentation of views in Parliament: Modi
Brahmaputra not just a river but manifestation of Assam's diversity: Modi
Modi in Kolkata for Bose's birth anniversary, to also visit Assam
Strong India following Netaji's footsteps, from LOC to LAC: Modi in Kolkata
Global challenge of Covid has given scope to innovate, says PM Modi
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a meeting of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s national office-bearers here on Sunday.
A BJP release on Saturday said the meeting will be held at the NDMC convention centre in the national capital from 10 am to 5 pm.
"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be present in the meeting. It will be chaired by party chief Jagat Prakash Nadda," the release said.
PM Modi will inaugurate the meeting and address it.
Apart from the national office bearers, state in-charge and co-in-charge and state chiefs will participate in the meeting, the release said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU