PM Modi to address meeting of BJP national office-bearers on Sunday

Prime Minister will address a meeting of (BJP)'s office-bearers here on Sunday.

A BJP release on Saturday said the meeting will be held at the NDMC convention centre in the capital from 10 am to 5 pm.

"Prime Minister will be present in the meeting. It will be chaired by party chief Jagat Prakash Nadda," the release said.

PM Modi will inaugurate the meeting and address it.

Apart from the office bearers, state in-charge and co-in-charge and state chiefs will participate in the meeting, the release said.