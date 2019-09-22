PM Modi to inaugurate 50KW 'Gandhi Solar Park' in New York

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a 50KW 'Gandhi Solar Park' at the UN on September 24 as part of India's commitment to boost renewable energy and combat climate change.

India has gifted USD one million for a Solar Panel and Green Roof Project under which solar panels will be installed on the rooftop of the headquarters of United Nations headquarters.

It is the first time that solar energy will be produced at the UN headquarters in New York.

The energy that will be generated in the park is equivalent to energy that would have been created through the use of 30,000 kilograms of coal. It also has carbon sequestration of 1000 seedlings which will grow into trees over 10 years.

The plant's annual system output will be 86,244 kWh which is equal to Co2 emissions from 30,246 Kg of coal burnt.

Total 193 photovoltaic panels have been set up with each panel having a size of 71.41kW

Alongside the solar panels, there is also a green roof which has vegetation.

India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Syed Akbaruddin, had earlier tweeted that India has funded the solar project at UN Headquarters to reduce carbon footprint and promote sustainable energy.

Modi reached in Houston, Texas on Saturday afternoon where is scheduled to address 50,000 Indian diaspora on September 22.

On September 23, the Prime Minister will attend several multilateral events there, beginning with the 'Climate Summit' organised by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

He will showcase what India has done to address climate change issues and expectations from the international community to address this very pressing problem.

This event will be followed by another event hosted by the UN Secretary-General, which is on universal health coverage.

