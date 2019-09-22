PM Modi receives warm welcome by Indian community in Houston

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a warm welcome from the Indian community upon his arrival in Houston where he is scheduled to address at the mega 'Howdy Modi!' event on September 22 at the NRG Stadium.

People from the Indian community gathered outside the Post Oak Hotel, where Modi is staying before 'Howdy Modi' event. Ecstatic about the atmosphere and the mega event, people were seen carrying Indian and American flags to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the city.

Calling Modi a "dynamic leader", one of the supporters of the Indian leader said, "Things have changed after Modi 1.0 and 2.0. Modi ji is a dynamic leader. He walks the talk."

"We are very excited to have Prime Minister Modi and President Trump here...amazing, motivational leader. He (Modi) has done a lot of work and we are very proud of him," another supporter said.

Soon arriving in Houston, Modi said in a tweet that he is looking forward to a wide range of programmes in this "dynamic" and "energetic" city.

"Howdy Houston! It's a bright afternoon here in Houston. Looking forward to a wide range of programmes in this dynamic and energetic city today and tomorrow," the Prime Minister tweeted.

Meanwhile, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said that the Prime Minister will be meeting the industry captains in the energy sector and address the Indian American community in Houston.

"Howdy Houston!PM @narendramodi arrived in #Houston. Over the next 24 hours, PM will meet with the industry captains in energy sector & address the Indian American community and their elected representatives at #HowdyModi event, together with @realDonaldTrump," said Raveesh Kumar in his tweet.

Upon arrival at the airport in Houston, Prime Minister was received by Director of Trade and International Affairs, Christopher Olson and other officials. US Ambassador to India, Kenneth Juster and Indian Ambassador to the US, Harsh Vardhan Shringla were also present.

Prime Minister Modi will have a round table meeting with the CEOs of oil sector companies on the first day of his arrival in the US.

On September 22, Modi will deliver his address at 'Howdy Modi' event, which will also be attended by US President Donald Trump.

