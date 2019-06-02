Everything is fine between JDU and BJP, says Nitish Kumar

Everything is fine between Janata Dal-United (JDU) and the BJP, said here on Sunday while negating the growing perception of a rift between the two allies after his party did not join led government at the Centre.

Kumar, who was talking to after the oath-taking ceremony of eight new ministers, Kumar said: "There were vacancies from the JD-U quota in the ministry. So, JDU leaders were inducted. There is no issue with the BJP. Everything is fine between the two parties."

Echoing similar sentiments, and BJP leader said: "JDU has inducted ministers from its own quota. We have our vacant slots in the state Council of Ministers, which will fill in the future."

Eight new ministers who were inducted in the state's are Ashok Chaudhary, Shyam Rajak, Laxmeshwar Prasad, Bhima Bharati, Ram Sevak Singh, Sanjay Jha, Neeraj Kumar, and They were administered the oath of office and secrecy by at Raj Bhavan on Sunday.

Earlier, negating talks of a rift between BJP and JDU over the allotment of only one ministerial berth in Modi's new Cabinet, Rajak told ANI: "The Democratic Alliance (NDA) is intact. People are merely spreading rumours."

Another Neeraj Kumar, who also took oath as a minister today, had said: "JDU will never leave the Ministry formation is the prerogative of the Minister."

Former unit chief Ashok Chaudhary, who was inducted in the ministry today, also said the is intact in

The JDU on May 30 decided to not be a part of Modi's new ministry, rejecting the BJP's offer of only one ministerial berth.

"BJP wanted only one person from the JDU in the Cabinet. It would have been just symbolic participation. We informed them that we do not need the Cabinet berth," Kumar had said.

The JDU chief, who later attended Modi's swearing-in ceremony on May 30, had said: "It is not a big issue. We are in the NDA and are not upset at all. We are working together. There is no confusion."

In the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, JDU won 16 seats in Bihar, while the BJP bagged 17. Despite being a part of the NDA, the party was also not a part of the last

