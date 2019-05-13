Polling agent held for trying to influence voters in Faridabad: EC

A was arrested and an FIR was registered against him for allegedly trying to influence voters at a polling booth in during the penultimate phase of general on Sunday, the (EC) has said.

"The District Election Officer has reported that a was arrested yesterday and FIR has been lodged. He was trying to influence at least three women voters," the EC said on Monday.

The poll body, however, did not mention which party the arrested agent was representing, adding that polling was not affected by his arrest.

"An observer visited the booth at Asawati in Prithla constituency of 10, parliamentary constituency. He is satisfied that voting was never vitiated," EC added.

A total of 59 Lok Sabha seats, including 10 seats in Haryana, went to polls in the sixth phase of general on Sunday. The remaining 59 seats will go to polls on May 19, and counting of votes will take place on May 23.

