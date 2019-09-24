Ponung Doming becomes Arunachal's first woman Lieutenant Colonel

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday congratulated Army officer Ponung Doming, who became the first woman officer from the state to be elevated to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Army.

Significantly, the Chief Minister took to Twitter to extol the officer for her achievements.

"A proud moment for all of us, Major Ponung Doming creates history. She is the first woman Army officer from Arunachal to be elevated to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Army. Hearty congratulations and best wishes!" Khandu stated.

