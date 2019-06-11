Poonch ceasefire violation: Gen Rawat, Rajnath pay tribute to slain Army jawan

and Army Chief Bipin laid a wreath to honour deceased Army jawan Mohammad Jawed at Palam Technical Area on Tuesday.

" Bipin #COAS and all ranks salute the supreme sacrifice of Mohammad Jawed and offer deepest condolences to the family. #BraveSonsOfIndia," said in a tweet later.

28-year-old Jawed from 4 Grenadiers, was critically injured in a ceasefire violation by on Monday in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch sector. He later succumbed to his

"At about 17:00 PM on June 10, Army resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation in Poonch Sector on the line of control (LoC). In the incident, Mohammad Jawed was critically injured and later succumbed to his injuries," a press release by Defence Wing PRO said.

Jawed belonged to Marrar village in Khagaria district of He is survived by his wife.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)