Post phase 4 polling , Oppn leaders now playing hide and seek, says PM Modi

-
ALSO READ
Modi attacks rivals over surgical strikes
Citizenship Bill will not harm Assam and Northeast, assures Modi
Nation stands as one on national issues, pol discourse has deteriorated : Congress
Mahagathbandhan a failed experiment, country wants a majboot not majboor sarkar: Modi
Congress wants to install "helpless" PM, says Modi
-
Taking a potshot at the Opposition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said, at the end of the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections, leaders, who used to play 'Kaun Banega Pradhan Mantri' (Who wants to be Prime Minister) are now playing a game of hide-and-seek.
"Jo log kuch din pehle tak aapas me 'Kaun Banega Pradhan Mantri', iska khel khel rahe they, char charno ki voting ke baad, ab wo chupan chupai me jute hue hain... Ab janta ne inke sare sapno ko char charan me chur chur kar diya hain (Those who used to play 'Kaun Banegi Pradhan Mantri' amongst themselves, are now playing hide-and-seek after the end of fourth phase of Lok Sabha. The people have shattered their dreams after four phases)," Prime Minister Modi said while addressing a rally here.
He also alleged that the opposition is running a campaign to remove Modi to the extent that "some people tried to take Pakistan's help to try to get Modi out of power."
Prime Minister Modi further said had Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel been the first Prime Minister of India, "then nobody could have imagined how good the condition of the farmers would have been."
"He was a leader, who used to think about farmers. But Congress didn't make him the first Prime Minister of India," he said.
.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU