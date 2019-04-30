Post phase 4 polling , Oppn leaders now playing hide and seek, says PM Modi

Taking a potshot at the Opposition, on Tuesday said, at the end of the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections, leaders, who used to play ' Banega Pradhan Mantri' (Who wants to be Prime Minister) are now playing a game of hide-and-seek.

"Jo log kuch din pehle tak aapas me ' Banega Pradhan Mantri', iska khel khel rahe they, char charno ki voting ke baad, ab wo chupan chupai me jute hue hain... Ab janta ne inke sare sapno ko char charan me chur chur kar diya hain (Those who used to play ' Banegi Pradhan Mantri' amongst themselves, are now playing hide-and-seek after the end of fourth phase of Lok Sabha. The people have shattered their dreams after four phases)," Modi said while addressing a rally here.

He also alleged that the opposition is running a campaign to remove Modi to the extent that "some people tried to take Pakistan's help to try to get Modi out of power."

Modi further said had been the of India, "then nobody could have imagined how good the condition of the farmers would have been."

"He was a leader, who used to think about farmers. But didn't make him the of India," he said.

