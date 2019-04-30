Fire breaks out at Shastri Bhawan, over 5 fire tenders rushed to spot

A fire broke out at Delhi's on The fire was immediately doused.

There were no casualties reported.

The fire fighting department immediately swung into the action and more than five tenders were deployed at the spot to put the blaze out.

"The fire broke out at the top floor in the waste material of cooler and electrical wires. At least 5-6 fire tenders were at the spot", Fire official R told reporters here.

Meanwhile, did not miss the opportunity to take a jibe at when the fire was reported.

"Modi ji burning files is not going to save you. Your day of judgement is coming," said in a tweet.

The reason behind the fire has not been ascertained.

Further details are awaited.

