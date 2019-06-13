Power-packed teaser of 'Saaho' out now

Makers of the highly anticipated thriller 'Saaho' starring and South superstar just dropped the teaser of the film.

The teaser is a visual treat for fans with some nail-biting action-packed sequences, amazing stunts, and witty dialogues.

The one minute 39 second teaser opens with a gigantic idol which the 'Half Girlfriend' is seen gazing at feeling all alone in the world when she gets hugged by who vows to stand by her.

The film offers a variety of spine-chilling action sequences starting from the 'Baahubali' fame standing at the edge of a tall building and firing bullets to performing stunts on the road on a speeding bike which will surely keep the audiences glued to their seats.

Actors like Mahesh Manjrekar, Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, and will be seen in never-before-seen avatars.

Towards the end of the teaser, when tries to attack a group of violent men, but gets fired back, she asks why they are so violent to which Prabhas comes up with a witty reply, "because they are my die-hard fans".

The makers had released the first chapter of 'Shades of Saaho' on Prabhas' birthday, which gave a sneak-peak into the maddening in the film and also showed the making, footage and behind the scenes from the film. It had also revealed Prabhas' all-new, stylish look from the film.

and Prabhas will be seen sharing screen space for the first time in 'Saaho'. The film also marks the actress' debut in the South film industry.

Shraddha shared both Hindi and Tamil teasers of the film on her handle.

The movie has been shot in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi simultaneously at a number of stunning locations in and out of the country and is slated to hit the theatres on (Aug 15) this year.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)