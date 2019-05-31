Prayagraj: Several held for tampering with UPPSC sign board

The police on Friday arrested several people for allegedly tampering with the signboard of Public Service Commission (UPPSC) office in Prayagraj.

The police told ANI that the miscreants replaced the word Public with "Chilam".

This incident took place hours after the arrested Public Service Commission (UPPSC) for her alleged involvement in leaking the papers of two subjects of LT Grade exam last year.

