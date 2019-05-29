Odisha governor inducts MLA Amar Prasad Satpathy to perform duties of speaker till June 1

Governor on Wednesday administered oath to Amar Prasad Satpathy, a member of Legislative Assembly, to perform the duties of the Office of the at the sitting of Assembly on May 30 till the election of the on June 1.

Naveen Patnaik, were also present during the oath-taking ceremony today.

The ceremony to induct the to the Assembly will be held on June 1 at 11 am at Raj Bhavan.

Satpathy had on May 23 won the assembly elections from the Barchana seat.

