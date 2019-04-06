Will Smith dances to desi tunes of 'Radha'

Celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra recently posted a video on Instagram, featuring Hollywood actor Will Smith grooving to the desi tunes of 'Radha' from the film 'Student of the Year'.
The Hollywood A-lister looked dapper in a black suit designed by Malhotra.
The celebrity designer captioned his Instagram post as: #theoneandonly@willsmith #fabulous #always #stylekingin #custommade #manishmalhotralabel#smart #chic #manishmalhotramenswear .. #willsmith #bucketlist #SuperStar #soty2@punitdmalhotra @tigerjackieshroff@ananyapanday @tarasutaria__@dharmamovies #bollywood@mmalhotraworld
While the song is from the first instalment of the film, Smith is seen shaking a leg with the new star cast which includes Tiger Shroff, Aditya Seal and debutants Ananya Pandey and Tara Sutaria.
The film is being directed by Punit Malhotra.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
