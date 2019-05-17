Pune Court: Issue forensic reports of Bhima Koregaon violence to accused

-
A sessions court in Pune on Friday ordered that copies of the forensic science laboratory report be provided to the two accused of Bhima Koregaon violence case.
Judge KD Vadane, however, added that only those documents which have been submitted to the court by the Investigating Officer in the case can be copied and provided to the accused.
The court also ordered that sealed copies of the reports be kept for the perusal of the court.
The accused Surendra Gadling and Arun Ferreira had moved an application seeking access to copies of the forsensic lab reports.
These reports include several emails and letter correspondence allegedly with the wanted naxals. It also includes a letter which allegedly mentions a plan to murder Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The case relates to the January 2018 violence that erupted during the 200th anniversary of the Bhima Koregaon battle in Pune. One person was killed and many were injured in the clashes on January 1, 2018.
The court gave its order under section 207 of the criminal procedure Code.
"In any case, where proceeding has been instituted on the police report, Magistrate shall without delay furnish to the accused, free of cost copies of any other documents or relevant extract thereof forwarded to the Magistrate with police report" the section 207 states.
Five persons, including Surendra Gadling and Arun Ferreira, were arrested in connection with the Bhima Koregaon case in August 2018.
