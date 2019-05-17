Punjab CM rejects Navjot Kaur's claims, says she refused to contest from Amritsar

Rejecting Sidhu's claims on being denied ticket from Amritsar, said that the former was offered the chance to contest from the holy city but she refused.

"Ticket allocation was done by the high command in Delhi, and they had chosen not to accept Navjot Kaur's application for the ticket to contest from Chandigarh. Chandigarh seat does not come under and thus I had no role in the selection of a candidate from there," the said in a statement.

"However, had I been asked, I would frankly tell the high command that Pawan Bansal, the chosen candidate of the party, was a better choice. She had been offered ticket from and Bathinda, but she refused the same," he said.

Earlier, had told ANI, " (Amarinder Singh) and think Madam Sidhu does not deserve an ticket. I was denied the ticket from on the ground that I could not win."

She wanted to contest the Lok Sabha elections from Chandigarh, but the was denied a ticket from the constituency. fielded former Union from the seat.

Following this there were reports that might contest from Amritsar, the coveted seat from where had won against BJP's in the 2014 However, the party fielded sitting lawmaker from there.

Punjab, where 13 parliamentary seats are at stake will go to polls on May 19.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)