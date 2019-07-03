Parineeti Chopra excited to catch up with buddies in London

Actor Parineeti Chopra, whose upcoming film 'Jabariya Jodi' is a few days away from releasing, will soon visit London to film her next, a Hindi remake of the popular thriller 'The Girl On The Train.'

The actor, who has obtained a triple honours degree in Business, Finance and Economics from Manchester Business School, is also looking forward to a reunion with her college pals in London.

"Pari will be in London for over 2 months and she will be looking to catch up on lost time with her closest friends in England. While she was living in England, Pari had an extremely tight crew and these bunch of girls used to hang out constantly. When Pari moved back to India, she missed them dearly but time and distance limited this crew from spending quality time with each other. Whenever Pari used to be in England, she would make plans with her friends. But now that will be in England for 2 months, this crew is set to reunite and we hear Pari is planning a big reunion with all her friends from college!" said a source close to the actor.

Chopra, who moved back to India in 2009 to pursue a career in acting, shares a very strong bond with her girl gang. Now that she will be in London, the actor will get an opportunity to spend some quality time with her friends despite having a busy schedule.

"My friends have been the most integral part of my life. They were my support system, my pillars of strength when I was living away from my home. They hold a very special place in my heart and I can't wait to finally meet all of them in London!" said Chopra.

"We share such fond memories from our college life and time or distance couldn't get in between our thick bond. This moment calls for a massive reunion with my entire crew and we will look to bring the house down when I return to England to shoot. I'm so looking forward to meeting them and spending time with them," she added.

The actor, who is also prepping hard to play the role of ace badminton player Saina Nehwal, will reprise the hugely acclaimed role of the protagonist essayed by Emily Blunt in 'The Girl On The Train.'

According to Indian film critic Taran Adarsh, the remake has not been officially titled yet. The film is expected to go on floors in the UK this July. The upcoming film will be directed by Ribhu Dasgupta and produced by Reliance and Amblin The makers of the film are eyeing a 2020 release.

Paula Hawkins' 2015 bestseller, 'The Girl On The Train' was adapted into a Hollywood film by Steven Spielberg's DreamWorks Pictures. The film was directed by Tate Taylor. Emily Blunt, who starred as the lead, received a nomination for her performance at the 23rd Screen Actors Guild Awards, as well as a BAFTA nomination for Best Actress in a Leading Role.

As per media reports, Parineeti will play an alcoholic divorcee, who gets involved in a missing person's investigation in the film.

.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)