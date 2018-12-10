Radius Developers celebrates Forbes 30 Under 30 achievers at 'TEN BKC'

Forbes India, in association with Ten BKC, hosted Forbes India 30 under 30 achievers for an evening full of conversations, glitz and glamour.

The occasion was graced by some of the most eminent personalities across industries such as Ranveer Brar, Indian chef, TV show host, judge and food stylist, Mithila Palkar, Actor; singer Ranjeet Rajwada and several others from the field of sports, cinema, theatre, music along with young and dynamic entrepreneurs across sectors.

“The Forbes India 30 under 30 List is a celebration of dreamers and derring-doers, ventures and adventurers,” says Brian Carvalho, Editor, and Forbes India. “This bunch is driven to break new ground by either excelling in areas they’ve chosen to make their own, or looking for new competitive advantages with tech-driven models.”

The discussions at the event will be interspersed by felicitations of the listees of the Forbes India 30 under 30

Talking about the initiative, Mr. Ashish Shah, COO, Radius Developers, said, “Forbes India 30 under 30 list has over the years comprised of the most brilliant minds that the country has seen. This year the onus of this grand event falls on an equally grand stage that’s going to celebrate the iconic 30 for their achievements. We are elated to associate with them and revel in their laurels, here at the Lobby of our flagship project TEN BKC, which essentially is a celebration of design, exclusivity and awe-inspiring luxury.”

TEN BKC is the culmination of exceptional skills matched with world-class elements, and a refined taste. The elaborate 35,000 sq. ft., double heighted lobby, evokes grandeur and style in its truest form. Designed by the world-renowned and design firm Aedas Hong Kong, it features an ultra-chic cutting-edge design, and is tasteful and classic, amidst modern renovations. The architectural intricacies of the lobby are just one of the many excellent features that set TEN BKC apart from other projects in the vicinity, and provide a glimpse of the urban opulence that the project has to offer. TEN BKC is strategically located in Bandra East, with close proximity to BKC, one of the largest Central District in Mumbai, which encourages the 'Walk to Work Culture'.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)