Rahat Fateh Ali Khan awarded honourary degree by Oxford University

Iconic Pakistani playback and Rahat Ali was on Wednesday awarded with an honourary degree at the prestigious

The Pakistani was presented with the degree of Doctor of Music at a ceremony here at the varsity in the afternoon, reported.

"I am honoured to be accepting this degree from Oxford University, a famous educational institution. This is a very special day for my family and I, but also for my fans, who have shared this journey with me. To be presented with this honour is a massive achievement and I am happy that my music has allowed me to reach such incredible heights," said in a video posted on his official page.

On receiving his honorary doctorate, is expected to perform at on Thursday.

Khan was among the eight people who were conferred with the degree this year.

Earlier, while announcing that Khan would be awarded an honorary degree, the had described him as a "Pakistani singer, primarily of Qawwali, a devotional music of the Muslim Sufis".

"Born into a family whose name has become synonymous with South Asian musical tradition, he began formal training at the age of seven and has since released more than 50 albums, performed in numerous high-profile concerts across the and amassed a global following, achieving over one billion views online," the varsity had said in a statement.

"Rahat has sung more than 50 title tracks of television serials and over 100 film songs in both Hollywood and Bollywood," it added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)