Rahul Gandhi remembers M Karunanidhi on his 95th birth anniversary

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday took to Twitter to pay homage to DMK Patriarch late M Karunanidhi on his 95th birth anniversary.
"Remembering Kalaignar Karunanidhi on his birth anniversary. A true leader of the glorious Tamil people, whose memory will never fade away," he stated in the tweet.
Earlier in the day, Stalin, along with his party cadres, paid tribute to Karunanidhi by showering the colossal photo of the demised leader with flowers.
Karunanidhi, who was Tamil Nadu's longest-serving chief minister, breathed his last in August last year at the age of 94 after a period of prolonged illness.
