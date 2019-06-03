VK Singh takes charge as MoS for Road Transport and Highways

Chief, (Retd) VK Singh, took charge as the of State (MoS) in the on Monday.

On his arrival at the office, he was presented with bouquets.

"I will ensure whatever infrastructure is required by the nation is completed as fast as possible," he told reporters after assuming charge.

During the first stint of the Narendra Modi government, VK Singh was a of State for External Affairs from 2014 to 2019.

He also briefly served as the MoS (Independent Charge) for Development of the North-Eastern Region. He was later replaced by

Singh was appointed MoS (Independent Charge) for Statistics and Programme Implementation from 2014 to 2016.

Meanwhile, retained his position as the of Road Transport and Highways.

In the recently-concluded Lok Sabha elections, Singh retained his Ghaziabad parliamentary seat, defeating SP's Suresh Bansal, his closest rival with a margin of over five lakh votes.

VK Singh served as the 24th of the Staff from 2010 to 2012. During his tenure, he made headlines when he became the first serving to take the government to court over a dispute regarding his age and retirement.

The 68-year-old also backed the anti-corruption movement led by activist

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)