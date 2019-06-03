Rahul Gandhi wishes M Karunanidhi on his 95th birth anniversary

JUST IN
Business Standard

ANI  |  Politics 

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday took to the micro-blogging website to wish DMK Patriarch late M Karunanidhi on his 95th birth anniversary.

"Remembering Kalaignar Karunanidhi on his birth anniversary. A true leader of the glorious Tamil people, whose memory will never fade away," he stated in the tweet.

Earlier in the day, Stalin, along with his party cadres, paid tribute to Karunanidhi by showering the colossal photo of the demised leader with flowers.

Karunanidhi, who was Tamil Nadu's longest-serving chief minister, breathed his last in August last year at the age of 94 after a period of prolonged illness.

First Published: Mon, June 03 2019. 13:24 IST

