Rahul Gandhi thanks 'fighter' voters, Congress workers

Affirming that Congress' ideological battle with the BJP will continue, on Saturday thanked voters and workers for supporting the party in the elections and termed them as fighters working to safeguard constitutional values in the country.

"Every member must remember that each one of you is fighting for the Constitution, for every person in irrespective of the colour of his skin or belief," Rahul was quoted as saying by

Surjewala tweeted, "Shri thanked voters and workers (at meet)."

Rahul's statement comes amid his firm resolution to quit as after Congress' debacle in the recently concluded elections.

He later congratulated his mother on being elected as the of

"Congratulations to Smt on being elected of the Under her leadership, the Congress will prove to be a strong & effective opposition party, that will fight to defend the Constitution of India," he tweeted.

Rahul has been adamant on not backtracking from his decision of resigning from the post despite several requests from senior party leaders and is learnt to have instructed to search for a new person to helm the grand old party.

He had offered his resignation taking moral responsibility of the humiliating defeat in the at meeting.

Congress secured a meagre 52 out of 543 seats in the seven-phased elections. The BJP once again stormed to power with 303 seats.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)