Rajiv Saxena abducted not extradited alleges his lawyer

for Rajiv Saxena, who was brought from the UAE to last night in connection with the AugustaWestland deal scam, claimed on Thursday that he was not extradited but "abducted."

The alleged that the extradition procedures were not followed and that Saxena had been illegally brought into

Saxena is a co-accused in Agusta-Westland VVIP money laundering case and was sent to four days remand today after being presented in

Claiming that Saxena has never even met Christian Michel, the alleged middleman in AgustaWestland VVIP scam, the former's also alleged that documents which claimed to bear her client's signature need to be verified.

Saxena's said, "I got those alleged signatures verified through truth labs in and they do not match Rajiv's signatures. These documents are alleged to bear Rajiv Saxena's signature. Instead of verifying the signatures, they chose to abduct him."

Earlier in the day, Saxena, co-accused in the Agusta-Westland VVIP chopper money laundering case was sent to four days remand.

The ED, which is probing Saxena's role had sought an eight-day remand for him.

Saxena was brought here early this morning from the UAE in connection with alleged scam in the Rs 3600 crore deal for purchase of 12 VVIP helicopters from

Saxena was allegedly operating a number of in in which huge amounts of money were deposited, according to the government dossier.

The banks in which the amounts were allegedly deposited, include UBP in Zurich, UBS Switzerland, and Credit Suiss AG, states the dossier accessed by ANI.

The remittances into these accounts came allegedly from Matrix Group Ltd, UHY Saxena and Associates, and Tanay Holdings Ltd, the document claimed.

