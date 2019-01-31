AgustaWestland: Why defence purchases needed middlemen during Cong's tenure, asks Jaitley

Why Defence purchases needed middlemen in Congress' tenure, asked Jaitley on Thursday, while taking a jibe at Rahul Gandhi-led party over the extradition of Deepak and co-accused in case

(ED) on Thursday got four-day custody of Saxena, and after they were extradited to from on Wednesday.

The two were arrested at around 2 am on Thursday after they landed in in a special aircraft at around 1.30 am.

Jaitley further asserted that no one who cheats will be allowed to escape.

"No one who cheats can hide anywhere in the world and escape. INDIA's Diplomatic strength and more civilized International procedures will get better of him," he tweeted.

"The UPA Skeletons are tumbling out by the day. Why did all Defence purchases need middlemen? If the is honest, if he imposes a culture of honesty in governance, no person who cheats India will escape," he added.

Saxena is accused of playing a key role in laundering the money received to pay kickbacks in the scam, while is accused of concealing income of more than Rs 1,000 crore as well as facilitating civil aviation contracts when the was in power.

The government had inked the Rs 3,565-crore helicopter deal with British-Italian firm in 2010. The deal got stalled after held the of Finmeccanica, AgustaWestland's parent company, on charges of paying bribes to win the contract.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)