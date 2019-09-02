JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

UP: Beneficiaries of Kanshiram Awas Yojana allege Azam Khan distributed fake certificates
Business Standard

Ram Rahim follower detained while attempting to enter Parliament with a knife

ANI  |  General News 

A person here was detained for allegedly attempting to enter the Parliament premises on a motorbike carrying a knife here on Monday.

He has been identified as Sagar Insa, resident of Laxmi Nagar area of the national capital and follower of convicted Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.

He was taken to Parliament Street Police Station for questioning.

Further details awaited...

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, September 02 2019. 11:58 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU