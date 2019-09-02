Ram Rahim follower detained while attempting to enter Parliament with a knife

A person here was detained for allegedly attempting to enter the Parliament premises on a motorbike carrying a knife here on Monday.

He has been identified as Sagar Insa, resident of Laxmi Nagar area of the capital and follower of convicted Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.

He was taken to Parliament Street Police Station for questioning.

Further details awaited...

