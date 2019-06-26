JUST IN
Maharashtra: 3 persons, police officer held in cricket betting case

ANI  |  General News 

A cricket betting case was registered against three persons and a police official at Matunga Police Station here on Wednesday.

The main accused has been identified as Mikhin Shah, who was found with police officer Jnaneswar Kharmate in a hotel room during Australia and England cricket match.

The case was registered under Maharashtra Gambling and the Indian Telegraph Act.

The police personnel has been suspended and an inquiry has been initiated.

First Published: Wed, June 26 2019. 23:18 IST

