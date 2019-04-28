Renuka Chowdhury tears into BJP MP for his 'open defecation' remark

and former Union on Sunday tore into Rajveer Singh over his controversial remark about and

Singh on April 27 took a controversial jibe at Rahul and said that he would have known the importance of building toilets if his grandmother (Indira Gandhi) and mother (Sonia Gandhi) had faced the problem of open defecation.

Speaking to ANI, Renuka said: "Are we surprised that this is the standard of BJP? When can talk about women in Parliament and call them 'Surpanakhas,' this is the yardstick by which the BJP goes. Women of the country have taken note."

The has fielded against candidate in Khammam Parliamentary Constituency in Telangana.

Telangana went to polls in a single phase for all 17 Lok Sabha seats on April 11. Results will be declared on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)