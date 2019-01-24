Several Delhi roads to be shut for Republic Day parade, police say make travel plans in advance

Elaborate traffic arrangements and restrictions have been put in place in for the parade between Vijay and grounds, police said Thursday.

According to an advisory released by Police, the parade will start at 9.50 am from Vijay and proceed towards the grounds through the Rajpath, Gate, Tilak Marg, and

The function at Gate will begin at 9 AM, of Police (Traffic), Alok Kumar, said.

In order to facilitate smooth passage of the parade, no traffic will be allowed on from Vijay to Gate from 6 pm on January 25 till the parade is over, the said.

Cross traffic on from 11 pm on January 25 at Rafi Marg, Janpath, Man Singh Road will not be allowed till the parade is over. 'C'-Hexagon-India Gate will be closed for traffic from 2 am on January 26 till the parade crosses Tilak Marg, Kumar said.

From 10 am on January 26, traffic on Tilak Marg, and will not be allowed on both flanks. Cross traffic will only be allowed depending upon the movement of the parade, he added.

Commuters are requested to plan their journey in advance accordingly and avoid the route of parade, from 2 am to 12.30 pm, for their own convenience, he said.

Movement of buses will be curtailed at Park Street/Udyan Marg, Aram Bagh Road (Pahar Ganj), Kamla Market, Secretariat (IG Stadium), Pragati Maidan (Bhairon Road), Hanuman Mandir (Yamuna Bazar), Mori Gate, Tiz Hazari, Kashmiri Gate ISBT and ISBT, police said.

Buses from Ghaziabad bound for shall take NH-24, Ring Road and terminate at Bhairon Road. Buses coming from NH-24 shall take right turn on Road No. 56 and terminate at ISBT Buses coming from Ghaziabad will be diverted at Mohan Nagar towards Bhopra Chungi for All inter-state buses coming from Dhaula Kuan side shall terminate at Dhaula Kuan, the advisory stated.

Metro service shall remain available at all stations during the parade. However, boarding and de-boarding will not be allowed at and Udyog Bhawan from 5 am till 12 pm, Lok Kalyan Marg (Race Course) and Patel Chowk from 8.45 am to 12 pm, Kumar said.

No heavy vehicles will be allowed to enter Delhi from 10 pm on January 25 till the parade is over, and their entry from will be banned on January 26 from 7.30 am till 12.30 pm, the said.

