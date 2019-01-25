HS Phoolka dedicates Padma Shri award to those working for human rights

HS Phoolka, who chosen for award, dedicated the honour to all those who are working for the protection of human rights.

Phoolka, who is widely known for his legal battle to secure justice for the victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, further thanked the government of and for recognizing his efforts.

Speaking to ANI, said, "I am grateful to and the government of for giving me the award. This award is for everyone who is working for the protection of human rights, who is working for downtrodden and who is working to uphold the rule of law in the country."

When asked if he feels that the award is given to him for being active in the legal battle to secure justice for the victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, stated that he has got "absolutely no idea about the same".

"I don't know who recommended my name, why they recommended my name. I have absolutely no idea. I am just thankful to the government and of for the award," he concluded.

