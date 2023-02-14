Return of B-1B Lancer Bombers at Aero India shows strong bilateral ties: US

The United States Air Force (USAF) has once again sent their B-1B Lancers and an array of other defence machinery to participate in the Aero Show held at Bengaluru, according to an official statement by US Ministry of Defence.

This is the second time that B-1B Lancer a supersonic heavy bomber capable of carrying out missions worldwide from its bases in the US Andersen Air Force Base as well as from forward deployed locations. Its participation of these defence machines in 2023 underscores the importance the United States places on the growing strategic partnership with India, according to the official statement.

Prior to this the planes had participated in of February 3, 2021. Then the B-1B landed in India for the first time and conducted a fly-by on the inaugural day of 2021, escorted by an Indian Air Force Tejas fighter.

At the event Rear Admiral Michael Baker, Senior said that "We are happy to have the B1 in India for the second time. These bombers made the journey from South Dakota to Guam and then to India just to add another exciting dimension to Aero India '23. It's a long mission to travel from the continental US to the Indian Ocean; but it was worth it to be part of the biggest air show in the region hosted by our Major Defense Partner, India. The US and India continue to deepen Defense cooperation. We have two great militaries that are even better when we work together."

The entire array of US aircraft already participating in Aero India 2023 shows US support for Aero India 2023 and the strength of the US-India partnership. In addition to the B-1s, the US lineup includes the US Air Force's newest fifth-generation fighters - the stealthy, supersonic, multirole F-35A Lightning II and F-35A Joint Strike Fighter.

Throughout the week, an F-16 Fighting Falcon duo is conducting daily aerial demonstrations, showcasing the capability of one of the USAF's leading fighter jets. The U.S. Navy F/A-18E and F/A-18F Super Hornet multirole fighters are on static display at Yelahanka Air Force Base in Bengaluru, according to the official statement.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday speaking at the ongoing Aero India said that "India has always stood for a rules-based international order, in which the primordial instinct of the "might being right" is replaced by the civilisational concept of fairness, cooperation, respect and equality amongst all sovereign nations."

Highlighting the need for cooperation between nations, Rajnath Singh said, "We wish to create symbiotic relationships where we can learn from each other".

The five-day Aero India show, began at the Air Force Station in Yelahanka, on February 13. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 14th edition of the biennial show.

