Brendan Rodgers calls Sterling 'one of the best in the world'

Leicester City's has praised Manchester City's as "one of the best players in the world."

"What I loved about Raheem was that, for a young boy, he knew what he wanted to be," told a press conference.

"When I ask young players what it is they want to achieve, he wanted to be one of the best players in the world, at that age," Goal quoted Rodgers, as saying.

"He's taken his game now to a level where he clearly is one of the best players in the world," he said.

The 46-year old further added that Sterling has put in the work and did not rely solely on his talent.

"He was someone who was always going to do the work, he wasn't just expecting it because of his incredible talent. This was a boy who looked after his body and his life to ensure that he could give himself every chance to do that," said.

Rodgers even enunciated that Pep Guardiola's Manchester City is not the same without Sterling.

"I look at Pep [Guardiola's] team and it's not the same if he's not in it," he said.

Rodgers' will compete with Manchester City in the on May 7.

