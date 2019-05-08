Stock markets plunge again amid global worries on US-China trade conflict

Equity benchmark indices traded in the negative zone during early hours on Wednesday amid global sell-off on worries over brewing US- trade conflict.

At the National Stock Exchange, all sectoral indices except PSU were in the red.

At 10:15 am, the BSE Sensex was down 248 points at 38,029 while the slipped 69 points to 11,429.

Among the prominent losers was Vedanta, which dipped 2.6 per cent, a day after reporting a substantial dip in profit during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018-19.

shed 1.8 per cent due to globally. ONGC, Zee Entertainment, and also lost over 1.6 per cent.

Stocks which showed some gains were JSW Steel, Power Grid, Indian Oil, Adani Ports, and

Meanwhile, Asian stocks dropped as the US' threat of higher tariffs on imports from continued to reverberate through markets. has accused of backtracking from commitments made during trade negotiations in recent weeks.

US said on Sunday that he will raise tariffs on 200 billion dollars worth of Chinese goods to 25 per cent from 10 per cent.

On Tuesday, said that Chinese will visit on Thursday and Friday for trade talks in a bid to salvage the deal.

