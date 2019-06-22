JUST IN
SAI lauds Indian women's hockey team on securing place in FIH Olympic Qualifiers

ANI  |  Hockey 

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Saturday congratulated Indian women's hockey team on securing the berth in the FIH Olympic Qualifiers.

India earlier in the day defeated Chile 4-2 in the semi-finals of the FIH Women's Series Finals at the Hiroshima Hockey Stadium.

In a tweet, SAI heaped praises on Indian women's hockey team as they move one step closer to the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

"Many congratulations to the women's #hockey team as they move one step closer to the #Tokyo2020 #Olympics. India has reached the #OlympicQualifiers later this year by making it to the final.#FIHSeriesFinals @KirenRijiju @TheHockeyIndia #TeamIndia #KheloIndia," SAI tweeted.

Chief Minister of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik also took to Twitter to wish the Indian women's hockey team.

"Congratulate @TheHockeyIndia Women's Team on securing the #Olympic qualifiers berth by becoming first finalists of #FIHSeriesFinals 2019 in Hiroshima, Japan. Best wishes for the finals and beyond," Patnaik said.

India will next face the winner of the other semi-final between Russia and Japan, in the final of the FIH Women's Series Finals on June 23.

