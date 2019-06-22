SAI lauds Indian women's hockey team on securing place in FIH Olympic Qualifiers

The Authority of (SAI) on Saturday congratulated Indian women's team on securing the berth in the FIH Olympic Qualifiers.

earlier in the day defeated 4-2 in the semi-finals of the FIH Women's Series Finals at the Stadium.

In a tweet, SAI heaped praises on Indian women's team as they move one step closer to the Tokyo 2020.

"Many congratulations to the women's #hockey team as they move one step closer to the #Tokyo2020 # has reached the #OlympicQualifiers later this year by making it to the final.#FIHSeriesFinals @KirenRijiju @TheHockeyIndia #TeamIndia #KheloIndia," SAI tweeted.

of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik also took to to wish the Indian women's hockey team.

"Congratulate @TheHockeyIndia Women's Team on securing the #Olympic qualifiers berth by becoming first finalists of #FIHSeriesFinals 2019 in Hiroshima, Best wishes for the finals and beyond," Patnaik said.

India will next face the winner of the other semi-final between and Japan, in the final of the FIH Women's Series Finals on June 23.

