After Sajjan Kumar seeks bail, SC directs AIIMS to conduct medical exam

The on Wednesday directed the All India Institute of Medical Sciences to conduct a medical examination of former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar, a convict in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, and submit a report within a week.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde, and also comprising Justices BR Gavai and Surya Kant, refused to give immediate relief to and posted the matter for further hearing without giving any date.

The apex court, while hearing Kumar's petition seeking bail on medical grounds, said that he should be presented before the hospital board tomorrow, which will determine whether his hospitalisation is required or not.

Advocate Vikas Singh, appearing for Sajjan Kumar, sought immediate interim bail claiming that Kumar is seriously ill adding that his health was not improving.

Senior lawyer Dushyant Dave, appearing for one of the victims, alleged that the entire system is working for them (convicts). "Over 660 innocent people were slaughtered in his constituency, so he shouldn't be given any special treatment like being admitted to a private hospital," Dave told the court.

Sajjan Kumar, 74, in his bail application contended that he has been in jail since December 2018 and has lost 8-10 kilograms since then.

The top court had earlier this month declined Kumar's plea seeking interim bail and had scheduled the matter for hearing after the Holi vacation.

Kumar, who is the main accused in a case relating to the killing of five members of a family in Raj Nagar during the 1984 riots, was convicted on December 17, 2018, by a Delhi court and was awarded a life term.

