Modi takes up water crisis issue, says need to tackle situation, spread awareness

on Wednesday said that water scarcity problem in the country needs to be addressed, adding that he is mulling over how it can be prioritised in the Local Area Development (MPLAD) funds.

"There are 226 districts in the country where there is water crisis. Now I am trying to mobilize everyone to tackle this, how we can give priority to water in MPLAD funds," PM said in the Rajya Sabha, while delivering the Motion of Thanks to the President's address.

The problem of water scarcity is a major challenge that the NDA government faces. BJP's manifesto had also promised to set up a unified to end the water woes in the country. The government even introduced a new ministry, Jal Shakti, in line with PM Modi's poll promise of providing safe drinking water to people.

"We also need to spread awareness about water scarcity so future generations can be saved from similar situations. A ministry has also been set up in this regard," PM told Rajya Sabha.

From April to July every year, the water situation in at least eight states in the country remains grim.

There is a severe water crisis in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and People are taking to roads to protest against the acute water scarcity while some are even performing special prayers for rains.

DK Shivakumar, the of Karnataka, also held a special prayer for rain on June 7.

