SC refuses relief to Abhijit Iyer-Mitra over comments on Konark Temple

The of on Thursday denied relief to Abhijit Iyer-Mitra, who is facing charges for his alleged derogatory remarks on architecture and Odia culture.

The three- bench of the apex court, headed by of (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi, said: “We have seen your remarks on Your comments hurt religious feelings. How are you entitled to bail?”

Mitra was arrested by Police on September 20 from Delhi with the assistance of on charges of hurting religious sentiments of the people. He was later granted bail.

Responding to Mitra's Nikhil Mehra's arguments that his life will be in danger if he goes to Odisha, CJI Gogoi said: "If you say you face threats, the safest place for you would be in jail. Your life will be secure.”

Sibo Mishra, lawyer appearing for the state government, submitted to the that Mitra’s comments incited communal disharmony in the society and therefore, he was not entitled for any protection. The court was informed that there are three FIRs registered against him and he has not cooperated with the investigating agency.

Mehra while seeking extension of bail of his client submitted to the that no harm was intended and the tweet was allegedly being taken out of context.

Later Mehra said: "I respect the order of the Supreme Court. I won't file a review petition in the case. Let the law take it own course. Now it is the police to take a decision whether to arrest my client or not. I have full faith in investigation. My client will join the investigation," Mehra told ANI.

Mitra during his visit to Odisha's on September 16 had posted a satirical video about it and allegedly made derogatory comments over the state's and culture.

