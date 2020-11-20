Security forces foiled plot to target democratic exercises in J-K: PM Modi

-
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday lauded the security forces' role in neutralising four terrorists of Pakistan- based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in Nagrota of Jammu and Kashmir and said that their alertness has defeated the nefarious plot to target the democratic exercises in the Union Territory.
"Neutralising of 4 terrorists belonging to Pakistan-based terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed and the presence of large cache of weapons and explosives with them indicates that their efforts to wreak major havoc and destruction have once again been thwarted," PM Modi tweeted.
"Our security forces have once again displayed utmost bravery and professionalism. Thanks to their alertness, they have defeated a nefarious plot to target grassroots level democratic exercises in Jammu and Kashmir," he added.
In an operation by the security forces near Ban Toll Plaza in Nagrota in Jammu and Kashmir on November 19, four terrorists of JeM were killed. The encounter lasted for three hours.
Security forces including the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) along with the Special Operations Group of Jammu and Kashmir Police and Army were put on alert after receiving information regarding a suspicious truck carrying terrorists.
Following this, an encounter broke out between the troops and terrorists at 4.20 am when the truck was attempted to be stopped near the toll plaza.
After the four terrorists were killed during the encounter, 11 AK-47s rifles, 3 pistols, 29 grenades, and other devices were recovered from them. It seems they had infiltrated with the intention of doing something big and were headed towards Kashmir valley.
A significant quantity of Pakistan-made medicines was recovered from the possession of the terrorists, sources said.
It is noteworthy that the first district development council elections in the union territory will be held in eight phases from November 28, Jammu and Kashmir election commissioner KK Sharma had said on November 4.
