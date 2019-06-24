Jagan Reddy orders demolition of Praja Vedika constructed under TDP regime

Jagan on Monday ordered the demolition of 'Praja Vedika', a public grievance hall constructed by previous government.

Jagan, while addressing a collectors conference at 'Praja Vedika', claimed that it is the hall constructed illegally and by violating many acts. He also stated that this was the last meeting taking place at the building.

The order came as a shocker to opposition N Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP in the state.In fact, Naidu wrote a letter to Reddy on June 5 urging him to allocate the 'Praja Vedika' so that he can use it as his office in the position of of Opposition.

The residence of Naidu and 'Praja Vedika', both are situated on the banks of In fact, these two buildings lie within the river bed, where constructions are banned and seen as a violation of Green Tribunal (NGT) rules and environmental acts.

But the then TDP government constructed 'Praja Vedika' citing lack of proper government building for holding government programs.

Naidu's TDP suffered a severe drubbing at the hands of Reddy's YSRCP which got the absolute majority in 175-member Assembly by winning 151 seats. In the Lok Sabha elections too, YSRCP bagged 22 seats while the TDP got just three seats.

