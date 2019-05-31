Sheila Diskshit participates in Roza Iftar at DPCC

Sheila Dikshit, workers and a large number of people from the Muslim community, took part in the Roza party organized by the Committee (DPCC) here on Friday.

Besides Dikshit, prominent among those who took part in the party were All minority of Congress Nadeem Javed, Ex-MLA Haroon Yusuf, Devender Yadav, Mateen Ahmed, Mangat etc.

said: "Roza fast teaches people self control and moderation, and the Roza party gives an opportunity for people from different religious faiths to congregate and strengthen their bonds and brotherhood".

"On this pious occasion, people from all walks of life and all communities meet each other and extend greetings to uphold the hoary tradition of in fostering brotherhood and religious amity," she added.

