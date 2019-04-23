JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Poll-time cash seizure of Rs 8 crore in Northeast breaks all previous records

Disclose incomes of your son, son-in-law: president Gujarat Bar Association to CJI
Business Standard

Restaurants serving stale food booked in Vizag

ANI  |  General News 

Vigilance and Enforcement Department and Food Safety Wing of GVMC (Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation) raided restaurants in Madhurawada and Gajuwaka areas of the city on Monday and registered cases against some for serving stale food to customers and for not maintaining hygiene on their premises.

The officials raided the restaurants on Rishi Konda Beach Road and in Sagar Nagar area and found that leftover food was being stored in refrigerators and served to customers the next day. The kitchens also reeked of poor sanitation, the officials said.

The raids were conducted by DSP Sravani along with other officials.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, April 23 2019. 04:23 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU