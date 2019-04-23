Restaurants serving stale food booked in Vizag

-
ALSO READ
Pawan Kalyan files nomination papers for Gajuwaka, Bhimavaram assembly constituencies
Pawan Kalyan to contest AP Assembly polls from Bhimavaram and Gajuwaka
15%increase in passenger traffic from Vizag airport in 2018-19
Visakhapatnam hosts the 5th edition of Vizag Navy Marathon
New South Coast Railway zone created in Andhra Pradesh
-
Vigilance and Enforcement Department and Food Safety Wing of GVMC (Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation) raided restaurants in Madhurawada and Gajuwaka areas of the city on Monday and registered cases against some for serving stale food to customers and for not maintaining hygiene on their premises.
The officials raided the restaurants on Rishi Konda Beach Road and in Sagar Nagar area and found that leftover food was being stored in refrigerators and served to customers the next day. The kitchens also reeked of poor sanitation, the officials said.
The raids were conducted by DSP Sravani along with other officials.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU