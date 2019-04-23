Varthaman displayed valour just like every jawan does: Amarinder Singh

While slamming for politicising the air strike, said that the Indian Wg Cdr "displayed valour just like every soldier does". He said that 4-5 jawans and officers die in every day but nobody talks about them.

"An displayed valour, just like every jawan does. It is their duty. What did you do that you mention him every day? You ask for votes in the name of Balakot, I do not understand what Modi intends to say. Does he mean that Army, and Navy are his?" said Singh addressing a public rally on Monday.

"They are of this country, they protect the country. I was also in the Does anyone talk about incidents where 4-5 jawans and officers die every day in Does anyone talk when BSF jawans die? No. Just because it appeared on TV, they keep talking about this," he said.

At an election rally in Rajasthan's Udaipur on Monday, lashed out at the party and its allies, saying that they asked for the proof of air strike, which let down the country.

"The party and its 'Mahamilavati' allies are asking for proof for the bravery of soldiers. Whom would you believe? Will you rely on your 'saput' or trust the person who asks for proof," said the PM.

While addressing a rally on April 9 at Ausa near Latur, Maharashtra, the urged first time voters to dedicate their votes to the Air Force which carried out air strikes at

The has recommended Wg Cdr for the wartime gallantry medal Vir Chakra for shooting down an in aerial conflict with The Vir Chakra is the third highest gallantry award in the military during the times of war after the Param Vir Chakra and the Mahavir Chakra.

has the unique distinction of being the only pilot in the world to have shot down an combat aircraft from his vintage Bison aircraft on February 27 during aerial conflict with Earlier this week, the underwent medical tests at a Delhi-based facility for becoming eligible to fly the again.

