Shivpal Yadav calls Yogi Adityanath 'honest'

(PSP) called Minister 'honest'.

"Yogi ji is honest, I agree to that but he does not have control over bureaucrats. Corruption has increased in and the people of UP are in distress," Shivpal told ANI.

The PSP attacked the BJP on Chief Minister's 'Ali-Bajrangbali' remark.

"We are secular people. Every religion has the right to live in this country. Whenever elections come, BJP incites a fight between Hindu-Muslim," he said.

Addressing a rally in Meerut, Adityanath had said: "Mayawati in her speech in Saharanpur says that if they get Muslim votes, then they will not need any other's vote. If Congress, SP, and BSP trust Ali, then we have faith in Bajrangbali."

Shivpal is contesting from Firozabad Parliamentary constituency against sitting and Prof Ramgopal Yadav's son

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)