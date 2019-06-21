Siddaramaiah is 'not good' at politics: H Vishwanath

New [India], June 21 (ANI): A day after the Karnataka Pradesh Committee (KPCC) was dissolved barring the and the working president, former Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) H Vishwanath on Thursday hit out at former Karnataka Siddaramaiah, saying he is "not good" at and he would have suspended him if he was in

"Siddramiah is not good at He would have suspended me if I were in Senior Congress MLA was suspended because of him," H Vishwanath said.

Baig was recently suspended for anti-parties activities. After his suspension, disgruntled Baig alleged that he was being targetted, stating that could be the reason behind his suspension from the party.

Echoing similar sentiments, a senior Congress leader, who was a member of Congress Working Committee, said: "Siddramaiah has brought JDS fight into the Congress party. He is trying to destabilise the "

"KPCC is only promoting those who are close to him," a senior Congress alleged.

Another source from the party said that dissolving PCC without the president is of no use. "The fight started with the allocation of the Mandya seat. Sumanlatha Ambresh's seat was given to JDS. Senior leaders were not consulted in The campaign for the Lok Sabha polls began late because of infighting and faulty ticket distribution," the source said.

On June 19, the All Congress Committee (AICC) dissolved the KPCC while retaining the committee's president and working president

The Congress fared poorly in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections in the state where it won just one seat out of the 28 that went to polls as against 25 won by the BJP.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)