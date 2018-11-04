Signature Bridge ruckus: Manoj Tiwari threatens to teach lesson to police

-
-
Following a scuffle with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supporters during the inauguration ceremony of New Delhi's Signature Bridge, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state chief Manoj Tiwari on Sunday threatened to teach lesson to police personnel, who attacked him during the event, within four days.
Speaking to ANI, Tiwari said, "I am here till the time the bridge is being inaugurated. I have identified the police personnel who attacked me. There is only one person who is saying that I have attacked someone from the Aam Aadmi Party and he happens to be the Additional DCP-1 of this area. Within four days, I am going to teach all of them (police personnel) a lesson."
Meanwhile, AAP leader Dilip Pandey hit out at the Delhi BJP chief, accusing him of doing hooliganism.
"Thousands of people have come here to celebrate without an invitation card, but the MP (Manoj Tiwari) considers himself VIP. He is doing hooliganism. The BJP people thrashed AAP volunteers and local people. They are admitted to hospital," he told ANI.
Earlier today, Manoj Tiwari was allegedly stopped by the police and the AAP supporters from attending the inauguration event.
Speaking to the media following the tussle, Tiwari had said, "I am a Member of Parliament from this area. I got the work for this bridge restarted and this is how Arvind Kejriwal is treating me."
"I was invited to the inauguration event. So what is the problem? Am I a criminal? Why have the police surrounded me? I'm here to welcome him (Arvind Kejriwal). The AAP and police have misbehaved with me," he had further said.
The 575-meter bridge was inaugurated by the Chief Minister today and will be open for public use by tomorrow.
The Signature Bridge project aims to reduce travel time and traffic congestion between the north-eastern and northern parts of the national capital.
The bridge, built over the Yamuna River, will be the first asymmetrical cable-stayed bridge in India.
The bridge also includes a glass-steel observation deck at the top of the bride, although it will not be available for public use for at least another three months, according to media reports. The deck offers a panoramic view of the city.
