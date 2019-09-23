Sikkim: Cycle Rally flagged off to promote awareness on Army

As part of an outreach program to spread awareness among the state's youth about the Indian Army, the Sikkim Scouts regiment on Monday flagged off a cycle rally here.

The 12-day rally scheduled to be held till October 4 was flagged off by General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Sikkim Scouts regiment.

Comprising of two teams of eight persons led by Captain Paras Sidhu and Captain Rinshu Kumar, participating cyclists will pass through remote areas of all four districts of Sikkim.

"The aim of the cycle rally is to reach the interiors of Sikkim and remote villages and spread awareness about Indian Army and motivate the youth to join the Army," read a release by the Sikkim Scouts.

Members of the participating teams will contact local administration, conduct seminars and motivational talks at local schools, youth clubs, panchayats and community centres.

"After covering a total distance of 1582 km, the cycle rally will culminate with the 'Flagging In' at Chungthang on October 4," said the Sikkim Scouts.

The cycle rally is a precursor to the recruitment rally, scheduled to be held at ITBP Ground at Chungthang from October 16 to 18.

The last date for completing the online registration process for the recruitment rally is September 30.

