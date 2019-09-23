Chinmayanand admitted to hospital with symptoms of angina

Swami Chinmayanand, accused of sexually harassing a law student and arrested in the case, was admitted to Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute (SGPGI) here on Monday following symptoms of angina.

"Today morning Swami Chinmayanand was admitted in MICU Ward of SGPGI under Professor P K Goel, Head of the Department Cardiology, with symptoms of angina," Professor Amit Agarwal, Chief Medical Superintendent of SGPGI, said in a statement.

Former Union Minister Chinmayanand is a known diabetic since long. "Angiography was done and no significant blockage was found and angioplasty was not required," Agarwal said.

According to the head of the department, Chinmayanand will be stabilized with medicines and then his discharge will be planned in due course of time.

On September 22, the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, the organisation of Hindu saints and ascetics, had called a meeting of all the Akharas at Haridwar on October 10 to expel the BJP leader and former Union Minister Swami Chinmayanand from the community.According to sources, he will remain ousted from the saint community unless acquitted by the court.A month after a law student levelled charges of rape against Chinmayanand, Chinmayanan was arrested on September 20 by Uttar Pradesh police. He was charged with an offence not amounting to rape, stalking and criminal intimidation. He was remanded to 14-days judicial custody by a local Court at Shahjahanpur.As per police, Chinmayanand has accepted "all evidence" that have come up against him.

The matter came to the fore when the girl went missing on August 24 after putting up a Facebook post alleging that a person from 'sant samaj' threatened to kill her and her kin. She did not name Chinmayanand then.She was tracked down in Rajasthan six days later and produced before the Supreme Court the same day after a direction from the apex court. The apex court then directed setting up an SIT to probe the matter.

